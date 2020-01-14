|
Albert Rodriguez, 60, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda, and daughters, Melanie Taylor and husband Joe of Tucson AZ, and Miranda Rodriguez and wife Autumn of DeSoto TX; grandchildren, LCpl Ryan Green, and Lillian Taylor; brothers, Paul Rodriguez, companion Katherine Gibbons, and Johnny Rodriguez, companion Lana Torres, all of Wichita Falls, as well as many, many, many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo & Rosalinda Rodriguez, his sister, Dora Rodriguez, and his brother, Freddy Rodriguez, all of Wichita Falls.
Albert was a beloved member of the IT Department of United Regional Health Care for 23 years. He was a fixture in the halls of the hospital and known for his smile and humor as he helped nurses and doctors with their computers. His daughters fondly remember the home office being strewn with computer parts, playing with rainbow ribbons, all while he repaired computers for family members and programmed his own games on his Commodore 64.
Albert was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe his whole life, and played in the church choir for many years with his family. Albert loved the guitar and was self-taught. Between practice and his love of Elvis Presley, there was always music in his home.
A Rosary will be 6:00 PM Thursday evening at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020