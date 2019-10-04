|
|
Albert Wayne Lamberth
Wichita Falls - Albert Wayne Lamberth, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
A lifelong resident of Wichita Falls, Wayne was born to Albert and Ella Lamberth on February 12, 1923. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps during World War II in the European Theater. Upon returning from the war, he met his love—Mildred Barnes. Wayne and Mildred were married for 63 years, until her death in 2015.
Wayne followed in his father's footsteps as a building contractor and owned his own business for over four decades. A loyal and active member in church, Wayne generously put his carpentry skills and musical gifts to work. He first built the sanctuary and served as choir director at Central Baptist Church at 16th and Bluff. Later, as a member of First Baptist Church of Lakeside City in 1980, Wayne again served as choir director and built a new sanctuary and activity life center for the church.
Wayne was a kind and generous man who never knew a stranger. An avid sports fan and outdoorsman, Wayne coached YMCA baseball for several years, played on the church softball team, and water-skied well into his mid-70s. He loved watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys, and he never missed a Midwestern State University home football game. Wayne loved his family, his friends, his church, and his community dearly, and those that were fortunate enough to know him are better for it.
Wayne is survived by his children, John Lamberth and wife Karen, Joan Tonkinson and husband Steve; grandchildren, Robert Tonkinson and wife Nickel, Brent Lamberth and wife Julia, and Megan Lamberth; and his great-grandchildren, Andru Tonkinson and Winifred Lamberth. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Lamberth; his brother, Danny Lamberth; and his parents, Albert and Ella Lamberth.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for their care of Wayne the last three years, specifically Lois Riley, Ann Keep, and Ruth Means. Finally, many thanks to the staff of the Gables at Rolling Meadows for their excellent care during his last month.
The family will receive friends between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lakeside City with Pastor Tommy Bragg, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 4, 2019