Wichita Falls, Texas - Alberta Reaves, 92, passed away May 3, 2019. . A private internment will be held at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

She was born to the late John and Myrtle Patterson, Aug 5, 1926, in Womer, Kansas.

Alberta married the late Leo Reaves and moved to Wichita Falls in 1963.



She is survived by her daughter, Sue Turner of Georgetown, Tx. Alberta is also survived by three grandchildren: Jennifer Teague and Ginger Bond of Wichita Falls; and Amy Smerecky of New Albany, Ohio; and four great grandchildren. Alberta was preceded in death by 3 children: Linda Lou Turner of Colby, Kansas; Arden "Pete" Turner, and Gary Turner, both of Wichita Falls.



Alberta was a hair dresser and landlady for many years in Wichita Falls. In her final years, Alberta resided at the Presbyterian Manor where she enjoyed playing cards and games with her many friends and family.

Alberta was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 8, 2019
