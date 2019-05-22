|
Alene Drew Vinson
Wichita Falls - Alene Drew Vinson passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1926 in Clawson, MI to Wallace B. Drew and Ednah C. Drew. She was raised in Warren, MI and graduated from High School in 1944. Alene graduated from Nursing School in 1948 as an RN and enlisted in the United States Air Force as an RN in 1953. She met her husband, Raymond E. Vinson, while they were both stationed at Burdedrop Park Hospital in Swindon, England in 1954. They returned to the U.S. and were married in March, 1956 in Geneva, NY. She was discharged from the USAF in 1957 as a Captain. They were stationed at multiple bases before settling in at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls in 1969. They had three sons, Barry, Larry and Bobby.
Alene was the most beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. There was never a kinder, loving and generous person born to this earth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Harold, Murry, Eddie, Wally, Aunette and Ruth. Alene is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Vinson; sons, Barry Vinson and wife Frances, Larry Vinson and wife Priscilla and Bobby Vinson and wife Blanca Wonsang; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Burial will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Vinson, Wesley Vinson, Robert E. Vinson, Jr., Robert Beard and Cameron Honea.
Published in The Times Record News on May 22, 2019