Alene OnsteadIowa Park - Alene (Johnson) Onstead, 92, of Iowa Park, TX went home to be with our Lord on June 3, 2020. She fought dementia and Alzheimer's for eight years but was a warrior for life and Christ her entire life.Alene was born November 6, 1927 to J.C. (Tom) and Nora Johnson. She attended high school and graduated from Iowa Park High. Not long after she married Irvin D. (Jack) Onstead on January 10, 1947 and they remained together for 73 years at the time of her passing. She worked off and on through family rearing days mostly in retail but spending the most of her time devoted to her family.Her husband worked until retirement with Halliburton Company which offered in later years opportunities to travel which she loved. Besides the normal routine of being transferred within the USA (Eldorado, KS; Russell, KS; Wichita Falls, TX; Graham, TX; Jacksboro, TX; Big Spring, TX) it also included four years in Singapore before moving back to Wichita Falls. Other opportunities for travel came through Halliburton work to be able to visit Hong Kong, Hawaii, Peru, and Venezuela. Other vacation sites included Alaska and British Columbia.Family meant everything to her. She was always involved to the extent she could and continued to keep a household running. She made sure the family was in church and was a constant reminder to her kids as they grew older with the question are you going to church. She was a life long member of the Church of Christ.She is survived by her husband, Jack; son Jimmy Onstead and wife Cori; daughter Donna Williams and husband Ken; daughter Deborah Onstead; 15 grandchildren: Doug Onstead, Shane Onstead, Cody Onstead, Michelle Onstead, Dawnette (Onstead) Thompson, Lacy (Onstead) Slaymaker, Chad Onstead, Ella (Onstead) Farnbach, Tannin (Onstead) Farnbach, Keith Williams, Jesse Williams and April Williams, Brandon Onstead, Brent Donley, Justin Onstead and 26 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her mother, father, four brothers (Virgil, Allen, Edgar, and Thomas Johnson) one sister, Charlene Pruitt; one grand-daughter, Michelle Onstead; one great-grandson, Beckett Onstead.She was a loving, giving mother. When there was only four pieces of chicken for five people she was the one who wasn't hungry anyway. She was an absolute hoot along the way making Christmas and holidays into something special with very little to do it with! She was loved so very much by all and will be missed more than she ever knows. She was the ultimate skilled and perfected grandmother. All the kids were excited to go to Granny's when the time came knowing they would be going to Walmart and every garage sale in town followed by a game of cards or dominoes when they got home.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 2-4pm at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, TX. Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 8 at 10am at the funeral home.