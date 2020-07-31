1/1
Alexander M. Hanson
Alexander M. Hanson

Wichita Falls - Alexander M. Hanson, 75, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4th at Lunn's. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5th at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore, Oklahoma, with Pastor Jim McCool officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Helen (Morton) and L.W. Hanson, Alexander was born on September 16, 1944, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching westerns on television.

Along with his parents, Alexander was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rhonda Irene Hanson; and his favorite dog, Buddy.

He is survived by his sons, Gayland Hanson of Newalla, OK; Garland Hanson of Ada, OK; Randall Hanson and wife, Linda of Big Spring, TX; and Glendall Hanson and wife, Jean of Wichita Falls; sister, Marion Sadler of Ardmore, OK; grandchildren, Carolyn Hanson of Paragould, AR; Richard Hanson of Amarillo, TX; David Gray of Mulberry, AR; Randall Wayne Hanson of Lawton, OK; MiKayla Hanson of Big Spring, TX; Jason Hanson of Big Spring, TX; April Smith of Randlett, OK; Christopher Smith of Wichita Falls, TX; Angel Gray of Wichita Falls, TX; Crystal Wolf of Moore, OK; and Christopher Gray of Wichita Falls, TX; and numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Veterans' Administration.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
