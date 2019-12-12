|
|
Alfred Albert Berend, Jr.
Alfred Albert Berend, Jr., age 83, of Windthorst, Texas was called home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
A Vigil and Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 officiated by Father Michael Moloney. Both services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Alfred was born July 16, 1936 in Windthorst, Texas to Alfred John Berend and Pauline Hoff Berend. He graduated from Windthorst High School. He was employed by Berend Brothers for forty-four years. After retirement, Alfred was the caretaker of St. Mary's Cemetery and was the relief mail carrier for the US Postal Service for fifteen years.
He was married to Cordella Veitenheimer on June 17, 1957 in Windthorst.
Alfred was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, playing cards with his grandchildren, gardening, shelling pecans, and going to the casino. The amount of games he taught his grandchildren is insurmountable. When it came to shelling pecans, Alfred could have told you the exact amount he cracked.
Survivors include his wife, Cordella Berend of Windthorst; three sons, Stephen Berend and wife, Nancy of Wichita Falls, Daniel Berend of Denton, and Al Berend and wife, Kristal of Lakeside City; one daughter, Diana Walker and husband, David of Wichita Falls; five sisters, Evelyn Green and husband, Jim of Denver, Colorado, Stella Hoffman, Clara Veitenheimer and husband, Ralph, and Gloria Schroeder, all of Windthorst, and Carmelita Richardson and husband, Claudie of Henrietta; three brothers, Walter Berend and wife, Mary of Wichita Falls, Leonard Berend and wife, Elaine, and Kenneth Berend and wife, Karen, both of Windthorst. Alfred's nine grandchildren include Jennifer Beasley and husband, Rodney; Zachary Berend and wife, Jessica; Kimberly Berend and fiancé, Tanner Hargrove; Becky Borgman and husband, Brandon; Cory Lewis and wife, Jessica; Nathan Berend and wife, Lauren; Garrett Berend and wife, Chandler; Danielle Berend; and Marlie Berend. Alfred also has eight great-grandchildren with two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Brandi Lewis.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas, 76389 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas, 76389.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019