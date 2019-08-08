|
Alice Daniels
Wichita Falls - Alice Daniels, 80, left this earthly life with her loving family surrounding her, and walked boldly into the gates of heaven on August 2nd. She was born on July 27, 1939 to Vernie Mauppin and Lorene Woods Mauppin in Wynne, Arkansas.
God had a perfect plan for Alice, and placed her and her family in Fort Worth at the same time that Weldon Daniels' family moved there. Alice's younger brother Gene introduced her to his new-found friend "Johnny," as he called Weldon, and he became the love of her life. They married in Fort Worth on September 4, 1956, and were blessed with four children: Kathy, Donna, Terry and Janet. For the rest of her beautiful life, she lived for Weldon; he was her world.
Alice was a dedicated wife and mother, and is pictured in Proverbs 31: she set about her work vigorously with arms strong for her tasks. She was up while it was still night to provide food for her family. She did not know idleness, but stayed busy. She enjoyed her quiet time with Weldon, and her ritual was to sit and visit with him after he came home from work. A lady of elegance, dignity and grace, she was also a symbol of strength and courage, and knew how to make others laugh.
Alice was selfless, and with Weldon by her side, looked for ways to bless others. They, along with a few good friends, started The Santa Bus, with Alice posing as Mrs. Santa, and delivered toys, gifts and food to needy families in the community every Christmas. She was involved in numerous charitable activities through the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens, and was known for having a true green thumb. One of her latest joys was discovering the Miranda Lambert Rose. She and Weldon were known for their delicious jams, jellies, hot sauce and candies.
She was a faithful member of Texoma Cowboy Church, and as her health permitted, gave her time and talents there contributing to various opportunities. She especially enjoyed giving at Christmas and Easter.
Those preceding Alice in death are: her parents; her father Lawrence David (Pop) Sisk; daughter, Kathy Williams; brothers Richard Mauppin, Gene Sisk and C.W. Mauppin; and son-in-law David (Dave) Akin.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are: her husband Weldon; children Donna Perkins (George), Terry Daniels (Kay), and Janet Akin (Joe Holley); sister Emogene (Jean) Allen; brothers Franklin Wallace (Tommy) Mauppin (Wanda), and Wray Sisk; grandchildren Joshua Williams, Jessica Williams, Heith Daniels (Lauren), Amanda Daniels Ross (Benton), Jake Patin-Sauls (Ashley), Shane Sauls (Jessica), and Shawn Sauls (Kya); and fifteen great grandchildren.
A celebration of Alice's life is scheduled on Saturday, August 10th, at 11:00 AM at Texoma Cowboy Church, with visitation on Friday, August 9th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the doctors and staff of United Regional Hospital, especially the nursing staff on seventh floor, and to Hospice of Wichita Falls for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or .
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 8, 2019