Alice Jeanette Shradley
Wichita Falls, TX
Alice Jeanette Shradley, 83, of Wichita Falls went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Simon Flores officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.
Alice was born on December 7, 1935 in Wichita Falls to the late Raymond and Zula Mae (Record) Mansell. Alice was a member of the First Mexican Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kelly; brother Herchel; and sisters Beatrice, Marie, and Dorothy.
Alice is survived by her children Raymond Shradley and wife Marlene of Austin, Lori Rangel and husband Simon of Wichita Falls; Melissa Stengel and husband Frank of Beeville, and Kristine Chapa and husband Jesse of Wichita Falls; fifteen grandchildren and twenty six great-grandchildren who called her Mema.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019