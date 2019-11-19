|
Alice O. Holdbrook
Wichita Falls - Alice O. Holdbrook, 90, of Wichita Falls passed from this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Alice was born on March 12, 1929 in Bethany, Oklahoma to George and Maudie Francis Smith Bawcum. She married Alfred Carroll Holdbrook (Hank) on August 28, 1943 in Walters, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2009. She was very active with her church, Calvary Assembly of God and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was also preceded in death by her son: Jimmy Alfred Holdbrook; grandchildren: Mike and Greg; daughter in law: Janie Holdbrook; son in law: Jack Ashlock; 4 sisters and 6 brothers.
Survivors include her children: Pat Land of San Antonio, Carol Ashlock of Wichita Falls, Richard Holdbrook of Burkburnett, and Jackie Holdbrook and wife Jackie Sue of Wichita Falls; sister: Thelma Fennel of Nevada; grandchildren: Jeff, Christi and husband Roy, Jason, Brandon and wife Kelli, Timothy, Danny, Camron and wife Emily, Mollie and husband Rusty, Scott, Tracey, and Tammy and husband Shaun; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019