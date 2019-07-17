Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Alice Overdorff
Alice Overdorff

Windthorst - Alice Overdorff, 86, of Windthorst passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Marcum, officiating. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Alice was born January 11, 1933 in Kentucky to the late Houston Farmer and Mary M. Lockard (Morgan) She grew up in Ohio and met Wilbur Carl Overdorff. The couple married and being a United States Air Force family moved to several locations, before settling in the Wichita Falls area. The couple spent over 25 years together before his passing in 1985. Alice was a 50 plus years member of the Beverly Dr. United Methodist Church, and helped with the daycare. She loved her family, life, and being "Nanny" to the grandchildren and even to some of her neighbors. Alice will be missed by family and many friends.

Along with her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Cooke.

Alice is survived by her children, Paul William Roberts Jr and wife, Cathy, Mary Jo Schroeder and husband, Cyril, and Lance J. Overdorff and husband, Tennent Emmons; Four grandchildren, Josh Rivard and wife, Sheila, Klint Rivard, Michael Roberts and Mindy Schroeder; Four great-grandchildren, Joshua Gruwell, Rachael Gruwell, Libby Borton, and Dagny Rivard; and numerous friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 17, 2019
