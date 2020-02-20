|
Alicia Woodard
Minister Alicia Woodard was born and raised in Wichita Falls. She is the daughter of the late Otis and Evelyn Polk. Minister Woodard came to know the Lord at an early age, her main affiliation is being a child of God.
She is currently an Associate Minister at New Jerusalem Baptist where she serves as assistant to the Pastor, lead Adult Bible Study Teacher, Treasure of Women's Mission, Lead of the Silver Fox ministry, and Minister over Lay ministries.
Minister Woodard is the Wife of Kerry Woodard for thirty-three years and they are the proud parents of three beautiful daughters, Evelyn (Greg), Kerrisa, and Mia. She is the grandmother of Greg III and Keri.
Services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Angus Thompson and Rev. R. M. Castle, Eulogist. Professional care is under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1420 Borton Street from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Viewing will be Friday and prior to service only.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020