Allan Leroy Forsyth
Allan Leroy Forsyth passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on April 29, 2020 at the age of 74.
Allan was born in Duncan, Oklahoma on November 26, 1945 to Arthur Lee Forsyth and Letha Katherine Phelps Forsyth.
He has an older brother, Donald Wayne "Sonny" Forsyth.
Allan was known by family as "Jinx" or "Jinky".
Allan attended grade school in Tuscola, Illinois before moving back to Waurika, Oklahoma for high school. Allan graduated from Waurika High School in 1964 and met his wife, Jewel Marie Puckett, the same year. Together they have two daughters, Karen and Alicia.
Allan and Marie lived in Wichita Falls 19 years and later built a home and farm in Iowa Park where they lived for 28 years. They spent many years actively involved in the Methodist church as youth group counselors.
Allan had a love for sports, particularly baseball, basketball and volleyball and enjoyed being a coach as well as a player.
Allan worked for United Electric then Southwestern Bell, later known as AT&T, for 35 years before retiring in 2009.
He made lifelong friends at both companies. He was also very active in the CWA Local 6200 and at one time served as Union president.
Allan and Marie moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota in 2011. Allan was a vivid story teller and made friends wherever he went.
He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and working in his garden and around the house.
Allan is preceded in death by his parents and baby sister, Carolyn Sue.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie, of 54 years and his brother Sonny. His daughters, Karen Cook (George) and Alicia Getman (Bernie), grandchildren Chelsea Mitchell (Alex), Nathan and Tizita Getman and great grandchildren Jaxon, Oliver and Leif Mitchell.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Times Record News from May 19 to May 20, 2020