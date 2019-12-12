Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park
Service
Following Services
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park
Allen E. James


1930 - 2019
Allen E. James Obituary
Allen E. James

Wichita Falls - Allen E. James, 89, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Wichita Falls. He was born on July 21, 1930 in Wichita Falls to the late Eldon Earl and Thelma James. Allen was a graduate of Old High and retired from the United States Air Force. He was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge, a former Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls and a culinary instructor in the Air Force. Mr. James had once won a scholarship in opera singing and he loved sports, cooking, camping and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Randy James and wife Roxanne of North Richland Hills, Diana James of Electra and Larry Gullahorn of Ft. Worth; two grandchildren, Courtney James of Granbury and Jonathon Puckett of Austin; one great grandchild, Sophia Star. He was preceded in death by one son, David James in 1977.

Graveside services will full military honors will be 3:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Masonic Funeral Rites will follow the graveside service. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
