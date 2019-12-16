|
Allen Hohstadt
Grandfield - Funeral service for Allen A. Hohstadt will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Grandfield. Rev. Micky Miller will officiate.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield, Oklahoma. The family will be available to greet guests from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mr. Hohstadt will be buried after his service in the Grandfield Cemetery.
Allen A. Hohstadt of Grandfield, Oklahoma, age 97 years and 9 months, went to meet our Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 with his son: Billy, his daughter in law: Joyce,his daughter: Mary Ann and his special friend: Beckie Whittington by his side. He was born March 12, 1922, to Hollis Harlen and Emma Lee Hohstadt. Allen lived with his father in Grandfield until his fathers passing; Allen was 9 years old when his father died. After his father Hollis died; Allen moved to Loveland to be raised by his grandparents, John Calvin and Eliza Jane Lee. He attended Loveland High School, graduating with the Class of 1939. In 1941 he married his childhood sweetheart Augusta Katherine Ille. Allen and Augusta were married 53 years, they lived in Loveland with their 3 children before moving to Grandfield in 1964. He was a lifelong farmer. He also served as the President of the Grandfield Kiwanis Club, as President of the Grandfield Chamber of Commerce, as a councilman on the Grandfield City Counsel and as a Tillman County Commissioner.
Allen is survived by his son, Billy Don Hohstadt and his wife, Joyce of Decatur, Texas; his daughter and son in law: Mary Ann and Billy Josefy of Grandfield, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents;his brother: Harlen Hohstadt;his wife: Augusta Katherine Hohstadt in 1994; his daughter: Linda Lou Lawson in 1999 and his grandson: Mark Ricketts in 2012.
In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Grandfield Ambulance Fund
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019