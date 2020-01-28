|
Allen Richard "Dick" Briggs, Sr.
Holliday - Allen Richard "Dick" Briggs, Sr. was born March 14, 1939, in Three Sands, Oklahoma, to Ray and Alene Briggs and finished his time on this earth on January 26, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Glenna; a daughter, Terri Smith and her husband Jimmy, their six children and four grandchildren; two sons, Allen "Speedy" Briggs Jr. and his wife Jody, eight children and twelve grandchildren; and Mike Briggs and his wife Kristen and four children, as well as a host of other family and devoted friends.
Dick was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather. He was a respected co-worker, business associate and friend. He was one that almost everyone looked to for encouragement and a helping hand wherever it was needed.
Dick was also known for his hobbies and the vigor with which he approached everything he ever did. From racing pigeons to racing greyhounds and eventually back to racing pigeons, he was all in as long as he was in at all. From hunting dove and quail, to hunting deer and even in fishing, he traded guns and sought out the very best in fishing gear until he could hang with the best. From showing African Violets, to showing Irises to showing Airedale Terriers and even showing canaries, he worked at each one until he had reached as high as he felt he could go in the ranks, and then he would sell it all and move to the next project. Along the way he acquired a multitude of friends and acquaintances that are friends yet today.
Dick had a knack for relating to people in a way they won't soon forget him. While his long legacy lingers with us here in his absence, his profession of a faith in Jesus Christ assured he is present with God in heaven today.
