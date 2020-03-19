Resources
Wichita Falls - Allen Sudol, age 78, peacefully left this earth on March 17, 2020 at Arbor House, Wichita Falls, Texas. Allen was born November 12, 1941 in Passaic, New jersey. He proudly served his country for four years in the United States Air Force, including an assignment in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge he began a 38 year career in civil service at Sheppard Air Force Base.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, a brother Bob Sudol and his wife Monique, a nephew, Michael Sudol and his wife Randi and their son Spencer, all who live in Wichita Falls. A cousin, Frankette and her husband Tony Rinaldi and their children Christina and Nicolas.

He married Donna in 1991 and instantly became a role model father to her daughter, Debi Lee and son Denny Jones. Known as "Papa Allen" the loves of his life were his grandchildren: Halle Rodriguez, Luke Walker, Will Walker, Rebekah Jones, Josh Jones, and Abby Jones, and his great grandchildren, Halle's sons Blake and Ryan Rodriguez, and Rebekah's son Octavio Anguiano.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your . Due to the current Coronavirus crisis, there will not be a formal service. A memorial service for friends and family to gather and joyfully celebrate his life is pending. Date and time will be announced.
