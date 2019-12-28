|
Allen T. "Al" Palmatary
Wichita Falls - Allen T. "Al" Palmatary, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Cody officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Bowman Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Frances (Hopkins) and Ernest Palmatary, Al was born on October 18, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1962. While in the Air Force, Al often hitchhiked from Harlingen, Texas, to Kansas City to visit family. After a couple of winters, he told his mother he was going to Texas where there was warmer weather, cute girls and guys who like to drag race. He and Delores Jentsch were married on November 20, 1970. They had one son, Eddie Palmatary.
Al owned and operated Al's Automotive for many years. If one were to look up the definition of "workaholic" in the dictionary, Al's picture would likely be alongside the meaning of the word. He worked all of the time because his work was his life. God gifted Al with a talent of working with his hands, as he could make anything out of metal. Before becoming a Chevron Wrecker dealer, Allen designed and built wreckers, then bought them commercially and installed them for customers all over the state of Texas. He loved old cars, with '57 Chevy's and vintage Corvettes being his favorite. Friends will recall riding with Al down Sheppard Access Road at speeds of 80 to 90 miles an hour in his vintage Chevrolets.
Al also enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family. He kept a regular appointment each day with his coffee group at P3, where he met Anna Blanchard, a waitress, who became a dear friend who was like family to Al and Delores.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Delores Palmatary; son, Eddie Palmatary; sister, Joyce Mays and husband, Terry of Columbia, TN; nephews, William "Tad" Mays of Memphis, TN and Carter Mays of Franklin, TN; and niece, Katie Deweze of Birmingham, AL; sisters-in-law, Debra Lamb of Long Beach, CA and Cindy Sontag and husband, Mike of Delavan, WI; and brother-in-law, Brian Jentsch of Long Beach, CA.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, "Window Fund" or "Altar Guild", 1417 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019