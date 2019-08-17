Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1948 - 2019
Wichita Falls - Alma Bernice Hanks, age 70, graduated from her earthly life and entered the gates of heaven on August 14, 2019. She spent her life living for others, serving others, caring for others and forgiving others, and was ready for this day.

Alma was born on December 29, 1948, in Wichita Falls. She was the proud mother of two children, Jason and Candace, and cherished her life as their mother, while also working as a Music Therapist at North Texas State Hospital. This was a ministry for Alma, as she touched the lives of many patients through her gift of music.

Alma spent most of her life in Wichita Falls, and was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She demonstrated a servant's heart, and happily cleaned the church, always with a smile. She had the rare gift of finding the best in everyone, and a reproachful word was not heard from her. She cared for family members during illnesses over a period of many years, and performed these duties willingly and proudly. She personified the word caregiver throughout her lifetime.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Brumbalow. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Jason Collins, her daughter, Candace Rikard; former husband, Tony Collins; sister, Nancy Cotton; grandchildren, Andrew Rikard, Amber Ternonez and Maggie; great grandchildren David, Vincent, Jaxon and Jayden; and niece Jessica Cotton.

A celebration of Alma's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 17th, at 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 17, 2019
