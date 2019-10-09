Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Alta Mae Ryder

Alta Mae Ryder

Wichita Falls, Texas - Alta Mae Ryder, 91, of Wichita Falls, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Alta was born on October 21, 1927 in Gilliland, Texas to Otis and Lavada New Bays. She married Myers Ryder in March of 1944 and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2014. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church where she was very active as long as she was able. She loved to quilt and was very involved in her children's school activities. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Edith Leonard, Mary Welch, and Laverne Dunsmore.

Survivors include her daughters: Vickie Shawn and husband Ronald of Iowa Park and Deborah LaBelle and husband James of Wichita Falls; sister: Lenora Black of Comanche, Texas; grandchildren: Doug LaBelle and wife Marcie, Chad LaBelle, Kim Spurlock and husband Barry, Greg Shawn and wife Margaret, and Tracy Shawn; and great-grandchildren: Moriah LaBelle, Caleb LaBelle, Conner LaBelle, Maggie LaBelle, and Amber Spurlock.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
