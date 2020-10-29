1/1
Alton Wayne "Bud" Montgomery
Olney - Alton Wayne "Bud" Montgomery, age 83, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.

A family graveside service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Seymour with Harrell Braddock, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.

Bud was born January 13, 1937 in Fisher County, Texas. He was the son of Frank Miller and Dora Dent (Davis) Montgomery.

Bud graduated from McCamey High School and attended San Angelo College, Trinity University, and received a BS degree from Hardin Simmons University. He later received a Master of Education degree from Midwestern State University. He married Annita Jo Welch on August 19, 1961 in Seymour in a double ceremony along with her twin sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Carroll Hudson.

Bud was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Olney. He was a schoolteacher, coach and administrator who worked in Seymour, Wichita Falls, Nocona, and Olney prior to retiring as the high school principal of Olney High School.

Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Annita Montgomery, his son, Jamey Montgomery, his parents, Miller and Dora Montgomery, and his brother, Frank Dean Montgomery.

Bud is survived by his two sons, Wrey Montgomery and wife Brenda of San Angelo, Texas and their son Reese; Kendall Montgomery and wife Tammy of Olney, Texas and their daughters Sydney, Morgan & Jae; Daughter-in-law Michelle Montgomery of Grapevine, Texas and her daughters Meredith and Megan; sister Bettye Pumphrey of Midlothian and sister-in-law Ruth Montgomery of Krum.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Olney, P.O. Box 305, Olney TX 76374, or to Olney Education Foundation, P.O. Box 68, Olney TX 76374.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
