Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
Wichita Falls, TX
1928 - 2020
Alva Lois McGowan Obituary
Alva Lois McGowan

Wichita Falls - Alva Lois McGowan, age 91, passed peacefully from this life and into the gates of heaven on May 14, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

Alva Lois was born on June 21, 1928, in Calvert, Texas, the oldest of seven children, to Elvin Burrell, Sr., and Cardie Edwards Burrell. She helped raise her youngest sister, Eula, after the death of their mother and father.

Alva Lois married the love of her life, Dee McGowan, in September 1950, and he preceded her in death in 1983. She dedicated her life to her husband and family, and spent her working career at North Texas State Hospital as a nursing assistant. She retired in 1988. She was known for her inward and outward beauty and her unselfish spirit. She was a long time member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she freely donated her time and talents as a nursery worker, and served as an usher.

Those preceding Alva Lois in death in addition to her husband Dee are: brothers, Elvin Burrell, Jr., and Cecil Burrell; and sister, Mildred Sweet.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are: sisters, Eula Robinson and Bernie C. McKinney; brother, Willie James Burrell; stepdaughter, Sandra Hale and husband William; and a host of nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

A celebration of Alva Lois' life will be held on Saturday, May 23rd, at 10:00 AM at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 16 to May 17, 2020
