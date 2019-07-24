|
Alvis J. Carroll
WICHITA FALLS - Alvis J. Carroll, 88, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3615 Arthur St., with his son, Pastor Mickey Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8:00 Thursday evening at the funeral home. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mr. Carroll was born August 24, 1930 in Mena, Arkansas to Alvis J. Carroll and Viola (Payne) Carroll. He owned and operated a service station here for 40 years. He was also in the oil business for several years. Alvis had a passion for baseball, coaching in YMCA for many years and also coaching men's softball.
Later in life, his love was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where he was a faithful member and a leader, serving his Lord to the very end of his life.
Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 66 years, Bonnie Jean Carroll in 2018; also his parents and a brother, Alvie Carroll.
Surviving him are four sons, Don Carroll and wife Sharla, Jimmy Carroll and wife Montie, Alan Carroll and wife Becky, and Mickey Carroll and wife Terri; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Caffie Gill; brothers, Alvin Carroll and Alvia Carroll; also numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3615 Arthur, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019