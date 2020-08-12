1/1
Andrew "Andy" Berend
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" Berend

Windthorst - Andrew "Andy" Berend, age 91, of Windthorst, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

A vigil service and rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst followed by Mass being celebrated with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Andy was born July 16, 1929 in Windthorst, Texas to the late August Jacob Berend and Eva Veronica Wolf Berend.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He and Annette Jones were married February 8, 1975 in Windthorst.

Andy was a dairy farmer throughout his life. After he retired, he missed seeing people so he went to work at Albertsons in Wichita Falls carrying groceries where he made many friends. He loved to fish and milk cows. He always had a huge garden which he shared with his friends and neighbors.

When Andy developed Alzheimer's ten years ago, his whole life changed. He became happy with everything and taught others to love life to the fullest. He enjoyed the little things like going to get ice cream or just having fun.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Berend of Windthorst; one daughter, Andrea Berend of Wichita Falls; two sisters, Elsie Hoff and husband, Marvin of Windthorst and Laura Spencer and husband, Jimmy of North Richland Hills; one brother, August Berend and wife, Nellie of Windthorst; sister-in-law, Angie Berend of Windthorst; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Poirot, Lillian Lindemann and Betty Humpert; two brothers, William Berend and Adam Berend; sister-in-law, Mazie Berend; and three brothers-in-law, Delphy Poirot, Arnold Lindemann and Floyd Humpert.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Vigil
09:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Interment
St Mary’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved