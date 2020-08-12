Andrew "Andy" Berend



Windthorst - Andrew "Andy" Berend, age 91, of Windthorst, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Wichita Falls.



A vigil service and rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst followed by Mass being celebrated with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Andy was born July 16, 1929 in Windthorst, Texas to the late August Jacob Berend and Eva Veronica Wolf Berend.



He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.



He and Annette Jones were married February 8, 1975 in Windthorst.



Andy was a dairy farmer throughout his life. After he retired, he missed seeing people so he went to work at Albertsons in Wichita Falls carrying groceries where he made many friends. He loved to fish and milk cows. He always had a huge garden which he shared with his friends and neighbors.



When Andy developed Alzheimer's ten years ago, his whole life changed. He became happy with everything and taught others to love life to the fullest. He enjoyed the little things like going to get ice cream or just having fun.



He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.



Survivors include his wife, Annette Berend of Windthorst; one daughter, Andrea Berend of Wichita Falls; two sisters, Elsie Hoff and husband, Marvin of Windthorst and Laura Spencer and husband, Jimmy of North Richland Hills; one brother, August Berend and wife, Nellie of Windthorst; sister-in-law, Angie Berend of Windthorst; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Poirot, Lillian Lindemann and Betty Humpert; two brothers, William Berend and Adam Berend; sister-in-law, Mazie Berend; and three brothers-in-law, Delphy Poirot, Arnold Lindemann and Floyd Humpert.









