MSgt. (Ret) Andrew J. Turner Jr (Jack)
Garland - MSgt. (Ret) Andrew J Turner Jr (Jack), 76, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home in Garland, TX.
Jack was born on June 2, 1943 and was raised in Eastern Kentucky. He was the son of the late Andrew J Turner and Evelyn Turner. After high school, he joined the Air Force in 1963. He proudly served for 20 years, retiring as a MSgt. While serving in the military, he earned a college degree from Wayland Baptist University. After the military, he became a letter carrier with the US Postal Service until he retired in 2006.
He was married to Anne M Grogan from 1968 until her death in 2002. Jack resided in Wichita Falls from 1973 until 2006, when he moved to Garland, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and traveling. He loved to work on classic cars and was part of the Texoma Water Garden Society for many years.
After retirement, Jack married Donna Harris, and they enjoyed spending time with family and traveling the world together.
He leaves his wife of 12 years, Donna K Turner; his sister, Carol Lester (Ray); his brother, Maurice Turner (Mabel); his daughter, Terre Turner; his son, Andrew J Turner IV and wife Melony; Donna's son, J Harris; Grandchildren, Jennifer Garcia (Juvenal), Ashley Brock (Billy), April Smith, Jessica Read, and Natalie Turner; six great-grandchildren; and many close friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020