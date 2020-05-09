|
Andrew Webster, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Andrew Webster, Jr., 96, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Winfield, Kansas.
Webster was born on August 17, 1923, to Josephine Thornton and Andrew Webster, Sr. in Ennis, Texas. In 1949, after serving in the Army in World War II, he met and married the love of his life, Bertha Bell Robinson. They moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where they raised three girls, Evelyn Webster Ofong and Leanna Faith Pittman, who now live in Waco, Texas, and Annie Ruth Watson who resides with her husband, Melvin, in Arkansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed fishing, working on his farm, playing the harmonica, and listening to his "girls" sing in church. He never missed a concert. A hard worker, he rose from the rank of a janitor at the old Hamilton Building to custodial manager at Sprague Electric Company, where he worked until he retired.
Webster has lived for the last four years in Kansas, closer to most of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Webster was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha, and only sister, Doris Jones. He is survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, and cousins, along with other family and friends. He was grateful to Banna Christian and Melvin Young of Wichita Falls, for being dear friends to him.
For those desiring, please send memorial contributions to help victims of the Coronavirus to The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, P. O. Box 623, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76307, or give at www.wfafb.org. Condolences may be sent to the family to [email protected] The family is grateful to God for the full life that he lived.
Published in The Times Record News from May 9 to May 10, 2020