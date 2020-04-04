|
|
Aneta Kay Green
Private Graveside Services will be held in the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK, Jeff Green presiding under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial Donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Aneta Kay Green was born to Ruel Normand "R.N." and Helen Florence (Spangenberg) Veatch on August 24, 1941 in Hudson, KS and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on April 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 7 months and 9 days.
Aneta grew up in Wichita Falls, graduating from Wichita Falls High School. She married Jack Edward Green on March 27, 1959 in Wichita Falls. She worked 20 years as a florist at House of Flowers and Forget Me Not Flowers. She then worked as manager of Zales Jewelers in Wichita Falls for 17 years, retiring with the company at age 72.
Throughout the years she served as Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, and president of every ladies' organization in her church. She enjoyed any kind of craft, sewing, knitting, cross stitch, painting, flower arranging. She also loved to bake, read and do crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2000; an infant daughter, Jennifer Green, in 1968; her sister, Jean Lauher; and her parents, R.N. Veatch and Helen Veatch Riddle.
Aneta is survived by 3 children and spouses, Jeff and Alisa Green of The Colony, TX, Jerry and Debbie Green of Portales, NM, and Julie Green Stallcup of Wichita Falls; 7 grandchildren, Jeff Jr. Green, Johna Green, Jacob Green, Jordan Green, Sheridan Lexis Stallcup, Shaleigh Hope Stallcup, and William Jack Stallcup; 2 great grandchildren, Jerrilyn Riley and Jack Riley; other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020