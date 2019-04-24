|
|
Anetta Truett
Wichita Falls - Anetta W. Truett, previously of Wichita Falls, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Jesus, surrounded by family, on April 14, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1916, and lived her life beautifully and well for over one hundred two years.
Mrs. Truett was born in Wichita Falls, where she lived most of her life. Her life presented different phases; first as wife to LeRoy Rhodes and mother to three children, Jim, Joe and Judy. LeRoy preceded her in death in 1964.
Later, she married Rev. Jack Truett and used her gifts assisting him with church work. They moved to Houston for ten years to pastor churches where she also worked for AT&T. Retirement brought them back to Wichita Falls. In 1999 she relocated to San Diego CA to be near her daughter and son. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Rev. Jack Truett; parents James C. Walker and Clara Walker Parks; brother: James Loren Walker.
Survivors include: son Jim Rhodes of Katy TX, son Joe Rhodes and wife Helen of Bullard TX; daughter Judy Jones and husband Chris of La Jolla CA; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at wwwhamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019