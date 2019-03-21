|
|
Angela Gail Broomfield
Wichita Falls
Angela Gail Broomfield passed from this life on Tuesday, March 19, in Wichita Falls, surrounded by her family, following a brief but powerful battle with cancer.
As Angela's brother Dugan said, "On February 16, 1964, my mother and dad brought home a beautiful bundle of joy, my little sister Angela, but I always called her Angie. " She was a devoted daughter to her mother and late father, and shared her caring heart with her adopted family at The Gables. Dugan continued, "Angie had a heart as big as Texas, and she loved her mom and dad. I think she might have liked me a little bit. Today is a sad day." Her daily goal was to make certain everyone was cared for. She exemplified a selfless spirit throughout her lifetime. Angela loved dogs and music, played the flute in her school band and was a twirler in junior high. Her passion was attending concerts, and her favorite artist was Ricky Lynn Gregg. She, her mother, and best friend Theresa followed him in concert for a period of ten years, and they laughingly called themselves his groupies. Angela enjoyed life and its simple pleasures, but she also had a serious side and always demonstrated an exceptional work ethic. For many years she worked two jobs, and gave all her energies to both. A typical day for her would be to work a full day at one job and go directly to her second without complaint, and was a dependable and loyal employee.
Angela was preceded in death by her father, A. J. Broomfield, her uncle Dayton Cain, and grandparents Emory and Dovie Cain.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her mother, Gloria Broomfield, her brother Dugan Broomfield and wife Phyllis, cousins Scott Cain of Sonora, Texas, Gragg and Susie Cain of Wichita Falls, and best friend Theresa and husband Richard Mitchell.
Angela's celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 3:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019