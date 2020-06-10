Angela Kay Shifflett



Angela Kay Shifflett, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home in Graham. Funeral services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.



Angi was born November 14, 1956 in Graham to Don and Barbara (Ford) Eason. She married Michael Shifflett June 5, 1976 in Graham, TX. Angi was co-owner of Miracle Glass and Mirror and was a member of Salem Crestview United Methodist Church and the Girl Scouts.



Angi loved pursuing her artistic endeavors creating unique pieces for family and friends. She was especially proud and skilled at cross-stitch, creating intricate items for engagements, birthdays, weddings and children. She was happiest working in her garden and yard. Angi inherited a green thumb from her Nanny Ford, and was tireless in the pursuit of creating an oasis in her backyard that served as the backdrop for most family occasions.



Survivors include: husband, Michael Shifflett of Graham; parents, Don and Barbara Eason of Graham; brothers, Monte Eason of Graham and Jeffrey Eason and wife, Melissa of Trophy Club; sister-in-law, Debbie Shifflett of Graham; nephews, Terry Ray Shifflett, Jr. of Grapevine, James Shifflett of Graham; Don A Eason, Jr II and David A Eason of Grand Prairie; niece Daisy Ann Eason of Austin, and niece Danniel Marie Messenger and husband, Bobbie of Houston.



She was preceded in death by daughters, Liberty Donrae' Shifflett and Calyne Cay Shifflett, brother, Don "Donnie" Eason, Jr. and brother-in-law, Terry Ray Shifflett.



Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to Young County Humane Society.









