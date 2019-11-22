|
|
Anita Louise Lewis Mills
Wichita Falls - Anita Louise Lewis Mills, 96, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Bender officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Anita was born on August 10, 1923, in Archer City, Texas, to the late Charles Austin Lewis and Parkie Matilda Sherman Lewis. She married Roland Mills on March 25, 1944. They had two children, Terry Lynn and Holly.
Anita graduated from Bethania School of Nursing, along with two of her sisters. She then worked as a registered nurse at several positions. Anita said her very favorite position was office nurse for Dr. A. W. Pierce, Pediatrician. She said Dr. Pierce was the most caring physician she had ever known. She retired after 26 ½ years at the Wichita Falls State Hospital.
She was a faithful member of Highland Heights Christian Church until it closed, and then she transferred her membership to First Christian Church.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Holly Porter and husband, Rick of Frisco; and two grand-dogs, "Murphy" and "Maggie"; along with several nieces and nephews; and she loved being 'Granny' to sweet Delaney Cyr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Mills; her son, Terry Lynn Mills; four sisters, Beatrice Stewart, Violet Lacey, Mary Black and Edith Wright; four brothers, J.D., Newt, Herman and Ott Lewis; and a dear nephew, Gene Stewart.
The family suggests memorial be made to Mary Sue Winstead Memorial Coats for Kids Fund at First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or The Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019