Anita Ray "Dani" Ferguson
Wichita Falls - Anita Ray "Dani" Ferguson left her loving family here on earth on Sunday, August 11, 2019. We were blessed to have her here with us for 88 years.
Anita was born in Chico, TX of Alfred Ray and Ruby Lucille Lummus. Anita was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 60 years, M.H. "Slim" Ferguson.
Anita had many notable talents such as gardening, cooking and painting. Even as her health worsened, there was one special talent that always stayed with her: her sense of humor. Anita is survived by her two children: her daughter, Janice and son-in-law Lane, and her son, Tracey and daughter-in-law, Gisele. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Chad, Brandon, Erika and her husband Chris, Emily and her husband Nicolas, and Claire along with 10 great-grandchildren: Chloe, Alexis, Lillian, Grayson, Owen, Jade, Malea, Brady, Evangeline and Paige. Though her family will miss her dearly, there is also a sense of peace that she is now happily reunited with the love of her life Slim.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, prior to the service at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nicolas Gutierrez, Chris Kalina, Roger Williamson, Chad Glidewell, Brandon Glidewell and Lane Shipp.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 14, 2019