Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Anchor Baptist Church
Ann Moore


1930 - 2019
Ann Moore Obituary
Ann Moore

Wichita Falls, Texas - Ann Moore, age 89, passed away on July 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Anchor Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Ann was born January 26, 1930 to Lee Roy and Era (Parker) Nix in Wichita Falls, Texas. She married Bill Moore on November 7, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Together they made their home in Iowa Park, Texas for many years. Ann was a member of Southwest Baptist Church and had been attending Anchor Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Moore on June 21, 2011; and two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary Moore and wife Cammy of Carrollton, Texas and Kevin Moore and wife Debbie of Wichita Falls, Texas; a sister Lorraine Bennett of Wichita Falls, Texas; five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The family will be at the funeral home Sunday from 5-6 PM, for visitation.

Memorials may be made to Anchor Baptist Church, 4298 Armory Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 7, 2019
