Ann Rucker Diaz
Wichita Falls - Ann Elizabeth Newsom Rucker Diaz, 83, of Wichita Falls, TX, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX. She was born in Happy, TX, to Clarence Albert and Cora Lena Newsom on December 4, 1935. She married Gordon Mack Rucker on January 27, 1956 in Archer County, Texas. They were married for 37 years and had 4 children, Mary, Terry, Larry and Michael.
Ann attended Wichita Falls High School in Texas and decided to follow in her parent's footsteps and become an educator. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma, Chickasha with a Bachelor of Science in Education and later earned two Masters of Education, the first in Curriculum and Instructional Management, the second in Educational Administration and Supervision from University of Texas in San Antonio. Ann spent many years as a devoted educator teaching in Chickasha, Amarillo, Boerne, and San Antonio. In 1997, Ann founded, "Learning Beyond the Basics" a non-profit education consulting corporation where she developed curriculum to meet the needs of gifted and at-risk students. Her true calling in life was sharing the gift of knowledge in unique and innovative ways. Her students were some of her biggest fans. She always encouraged her students, family, and friends to chase their dreams, no matter how grand. Ann loved nature, and had a passion for gardening. Life was a game of healthy competition and anyone that knew her well was subject to her antics. She left us with many fond memories of wearing silly hats, playing board games, and looking for clues at family functions.
Ann is survived by her husband, Jesus "Jesse" Diaz, her children and the spouses she treated as her own - Mary Whipple and her husband Rex, Terry Rucker and his wife Juanea, Larry Rucker and his wife Michelle Leigh, and Michael Rucker and his wife Denise; her grandchildren Keara, Colt, Blaine, Elizabeth, Raven, Falon, and Mica; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Cora Lena Newsom, her brother C.A. Newsom Jr., and Gordon Mack Rucker.
Ann's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at The Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Road, San Antonio, Texas, with a family gathering afterward in the Fellowship Hall. The family is asking for donations of backpacks with school supplies for Chrysalis Ministries, a non-profit organization located at 509 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, in her memory.
Published in The Times Record News on June 27, 2019