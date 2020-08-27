Anna Doris Houtchens
Electra - Anna Doris Houtchens, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. A visitation will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Gainesville Bible Church in Gainesville, Texas with funeral services beginning at 10 AM with Pastor Mark Wascom and Rev. Joe Knox officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 PM Saturday at Electra Memorial Park in Electra, Texas under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Anna was born November 21, 1931 in Vernon, Texas to Obid Corley and Mary Belle (Matthews) White. She married to Douglas Houtchens on December 23, 1950. Anna began keeping books from home for the family oil business and any other endeavors that Doug got into through the years. She was a full time mother and housekeeper at the same time, only moving to his office setting after her youngest children didn't need her at home all the time anymore. She knew the business inside and out and typed a mile a minute. Anna and Doug attended the Gainesville Bible Church from its inception until he died and Anna couldn't easily leave the house more.
Anna chose family over college but always believed in learning. She read extensively and worked the Dallas Morning News crossword every week when Doug remembered to bring the Sunday paper. She was also a wonderful cook, preparing the entire meal at holidays, including desserts and her famous hot rolls. She baked elaborately decorated birthday cakes for family members every year and had a passion for cooking and trying new recipes.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, and her daughter, Bethanne. She is survived by her other two children, Chris and Casey. Chris lives in Garland, Texas with his wife, Lettie. They have three children and four grandchildren. Casey lives in Saint Jo, Texas. Bethanne has one surviving child and three grandchildren. Anna will be buried beside Doug and Bethanne in Electra, Texas.
