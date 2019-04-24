Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Anna Hunter
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
4403 Phillips Drive
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls - Anna Hunter, 78, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Anna was born on September 30. 1940 in Czechoslovakia, to the late Johann and Theresia (Proll) Wilder. She and E. Warren Hunter were married on June 5, 1961 in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and they enjoyed 58 years together. Anna worked for many years in retail, including Gibson's Discount Center and Bargain Depot. Anna was very active at Trinity Presbyterian Church, always knitting and crocheting for others. She was a past president of the Does, and was always serving tea at the Chicken Spaghetti feed. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson Joey Tinney.

She is survived by her husband; children Patty Jernigan, Christy Martinez, and Barbra Akers; grandchildren Ashley Cook, Anna Anderson Ryan Jernigan, Ross Jernigan, and Alex Martinez; great-grandchildren Dayton Jernigan, Jaylen Cook, Camden Cook, Hunter Anderson, Easton Jernigan, and Elliana Anderson.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Anna's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4403 Phillips Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019
