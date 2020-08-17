Anna Inez Edwards Rice Shiver



Wichita Falls - Anna Inez Edwards Rice Shiver passed from this life Friday, August 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls. She was 96. Inez was born in Spanish Fort on June 13, 1924 to Albert and Lillian Edwards. When Inez graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 1942, she was voted most beautiful.



In her young adult life, Inez worked for the Nocona Boot Company, stitching the decorative tops on cowboy boots. Later she moved to Wichita Falls and began a career in retail sales. She worked for McClurkans for 18 years before retiring at the age of 84.



Inez could always be found in the garden tending her flowers or in the kitchen baking bread. Her roses and flowers were a pride of joy for her, as was the ability to bake and give away homemade bread. She baked so many loaves of bread that she never needed a recipe. Inez was also an excellent seamstress. She created and sewed every item of clothing her kids wore growing up. Her sewing skills also extended in to upholstering furniture.



Inez was a faithful, devoted Christian woman and attended Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.



Inez was preceded in death by her father Albert Edwards, mother Lillian Edwards, brother Ray Edwards, and brother Basil Edwards.



Inez is survived by her son Michael Rice and wife Trudye, daughter Judy K. Smith and husband Lynn, daughter Suzan Powell and Husband Mark, sister Vera Mae York; grandchildren Cathy Sharp, Chase Cline, Myndie Howard, Mark Smith, Michael Smith, Jarrod Rice, and Christopher Rice, and five great-grandchildren.



Inez's family will have a private family graveside service Wednesday, 11:00 at Old Spanish Fort Cemetery, with Rev. Brian Thomas celebrating her life, and under the direction of Scott-Morris Funeral Home of Nocona.



Donations in memory of Inez may be made to Beyond Faith Hospice in Wichita Falls or Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store