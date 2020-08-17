1/1
Anna Inez Edwards Rice Shiver
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Inez Edwards Rice Shiver

Wichita Falls - Anna Inez Edwards Rice Shiver passed from this life Friday, August 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls. She was 96. Inez was born in Spanish Fort on June 13, 1924 to Albert and Lillian Edwards. When Inez graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 1942, she was voted most beautiful.

In her young adult life, Inez worked for the Nocona Boot Company, stitching the decorative tops on cowboy boots. Later she moved to Wichita Falls and began a career in retail sales. She worked for McClurkans for 18 years before retiring at the age of 84.

Inez could always be found in the garden tending her flowers or in the kitchen baking bread. Her roses and flowers were a pride of joy for her, as was the ability to bake and give away homemade bread. She baked so many loaves of bread that she never needed a recipe. Inez was also an excellent seamstress. She created and sewed every item of clothing her kids wore growing up. Her sewing skills also extended in to upholstering furniture.

Inez was a faithful, devoted Christian woman and attended Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.

Inez was preceded in death by her father Albert Edwards, mother Lillian Edwards, brother Ray Edwards, and brother Basil Edwards.

Inez is survived by her son Michael Rice and wife Trudye, daughter Judy K. Smith and husband Lynn, daughter Suzan Powell and Husband Mark, sister Vera Mae York; grandchildren Cathy Sharp, Chase Cline, Myndie Howard, Mark Smith, Michael Smith, Jarrod Rice, and Christopher Rice, and five great-grandchildren.

Inez's family will have a private family graveside service Wednesday, 11:00 at Old Spanish Fort Cemetery, with Rev. Brian Thomas celebrating her life, and under the direction of Scott-Morris Funeral Home of Nocona.

Donations in memory of Inez may be made to Beyond Faith Hospice in Wichita Falls or Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Spanish Fort Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott-Morris Funeral Home
212 E Oak St
Nocona, TX 76255
(940) 825-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Inez became a special friend of mine when I became her neighbor. She used to bake bread and desserts and call me over because she wanted to share with me and my daughter. I always thought she was very colorful and a very giving person. I will miss her.
Cathy Holland
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved