Anna Mae Haynes
Electra - Anna Mae Haynes passed peacefully from this earth on May 9, 2019, just one month before her 100th birthday. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Electra Memorial Park, Electra, Texas under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Anna Mae, one of nine children, was born June 8, 1919 to Albert Kohl and Hattie Walbrick Kohl in Harrold, Texas. Anna Mae grew up on the family farm and attended Harrold schools. On October 21, 1939, she married Elwood Haynes. Together they lived, worked, and farmed in the Electra community for more than 50 years. They were long-standing members at the Southside Church of Christ in Electra. Anna Mae lived in the Electra area for 86 years, then relocated to Fort Worth, Texas to live next door to her daughter and son-in-law for ten years, and later to the Legend Senior Living for four years.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Barbara and son-in-law Amos "Mac" McAlister of Fort Worth; a brother, Gilbert Kohl of Iowa Park; grandson and wife, Doug and Tina Haynes of Junction; grandson and wife, Donnie and Donna Haynes of San Marcos; granddaughter and husband, Debbie and Jim Balsam of Burnet; grandson and wife, Jeff and Teresa McAlister of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; granddaughter and husband, Jana and Scott Fuller of Keller; nine great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elwood, and her son, Morris Haynes. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 12, 2019