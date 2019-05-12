|
Annetrude "Andy" Welch
Wichita Falls -
Andy Welch, 95, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date when family can convene. Arrangements are under the directions of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Andy was born August 9, 1923 in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Karl and Babette (Becker) Weber. At the age of 3 she and her family immigrated to the USA, settling in Boston, Massachusetts. As Annetrude introduced herself everyone thought she was saying 'Andrew' and thus she acquired the lifetime nickname of "Andy".
Andy attended Bryant-Stratton Business College. Andy was a proud member of Girl Scouts for over 30 years. In her 40's she learned horseback riding and then taught riding for over 20 years. She enjoyed oil painting, bridge and reading along with participating in activities with children and friends.
She married Albert ("Al") F. Welch in 1947. Andy and Al moved to Michigan where they proudly raised their family of 13 children. Their home was bright and active often welcoming extra children, neighbors and international guests. It was common for Al to call in the afternoon and say he was bringing visiting international guests home for dinner. Andy always welcomed the visitors and the whole family worked to make their visit to "a typical American home" a highlight of the visitors' trip.
When her husband, Al, retired she accompanied him as he volunteered for the International Executive Service Corp. They accepted assignments in developing countries. Andy enjoyed their 6 months in India where she volunteered in a Mother Teresa Orphanage. They, also, volunteered for 3 months in Columbia where Andy helped in an English speaking school.
A dedicated wife and mother, Andy is survived by twelve of her children, John Welch, Patricia Finnell of Wichita Falls, Paul (Mary) Welch, Eileen (Dave) Cole, Babette Welch (Gregg Seiple), Cathy (Maurice) Pomerleau, Ann Braun, Louise (Jim) Huff, Richard Welch, Jim (Jillene) Welch, Bridget Welch and Matt (Anna) Welch; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Andy was preceded in death by her husband, Al and their son Michael Welch.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are kindly asked to consider a contribution to Sacred Heart Church, 1501 Ninth St. Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or The Presbyterian Manor, The Good Samaritan Fund, 4600 Taft. Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2019