Annette Ste. Marie



Wichita Falls - Annette Ste. Marie, age 77, passed into eternal life with her loving God on October 27, 2020. Annette was the daughter of Joseph Phillippe and Esther Cecilia (Hartnett) Ste. Marie, born on September 27, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas. Growing up in Fort Worth, she was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church and attended St. Alice Elementary School (now Holy Family Church and School). Annette had a special love for Jesus and always cherished the music and songs of praise that surrounded her by the Ste. Marie family. Annette attended MHMR classes in her youth and, for the many tasks assigned her, she received the highest level of commendation.



Annette was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Esther Ste. Marie; her paternal grandparents, Lois and Angelina Ste. Marie; and her maternal grandparents, Leo and Esther Hartnett. She is survived by her sister, Sister Patricia Ste. Marie, SSMN; her brother, Phil Ste. Marie and wife Pat; their children: Angela Ste. Marie Morton, husband Robert Morton, children Cody & Katie; Jonathan Ste. Marie, wife Mindy Horne Ste. Marie, children: Andrew & Anthony; Timothy Ste. Marie, wife Roibeth Hill Ste. Marie: children Timberlin, Tricia, & Tillery; Christopher Ste. Marie and Michael Ste. Marie; her brother, Donald Ste. Marie and wife Celeste; their children: Phoebe Ste. Marie Whitney, husband Nathan: children Norah, Phia, & Elliot; Jason Ste. Marie, wife Sarah Suarez Ste. Marie, children Levi & Astrid, and many cousins.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Reverend Alexander Ambrose on Thursday, November 5 at 11:00 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Wichita Falls, Tx. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 at Thompson Harveson and Cole in Fort Worth, Tx. The family requests memorial donations in Annette's name be made to the Sisters of St. Mary, 909 W. Shaw, Fort Worth, Tx. 76110.



Arrangements: Thompson Harveson & Cole, Fort Worth, Texas









