Annette Vaughan
Arlington - Annette Adams Vaughan, 77 of Arlington passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls with Rev. Richard Rust officiating. Viewing at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, business hours, Monday afternoon thru noon Wed.
Annette was born on April 9, 1943 in Wichita Falls to the late Felton & Frances Joyce (Walton) Adams. She was a 1961 graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High School. That same year she married Ronald Vaughan, and they farmed at Silverton,Tx until 1968 when they moved to Arlington.
Early years worked in food service, Later Finance Company, Montgomery Ward, Doctor offices, as secretary & bookkeeper. She enjoyed cooking, playing dominoes, reading the Bible to be strong in her faith. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, relative & friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Freddie Adams.
Annette is survived by her husband Ronald of Arlington; sons Douglas Vaughan of Arlington, Delton Vaughan & wife Jolene of Bedford,Tx; grandson Ethan Vaughan of Modesto, Ca., a sister Joyce Geisert & husband Jerry of Wichita Falls, Nieces Robin Geisert, Jeri Tillman, Larita Barkley, Glenda Nalle & Nephews Ryan Adams, Robert Youngquist, Gaylon Youngquist, Great Nieces/Nephews, & special love ones Marilyn, Kili & Kasey.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Annette's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020