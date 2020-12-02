Annie Bell Crane



Burkburnett - Annie Bell Crane, known affectionately as Annie B., Aunt Bell, Ms. Bell, granny, Mom, Mama Mother Crane, MeMa, and Memo, was born in Calvert, Texas on May 30, 1927 to Jerry Neal and Rosie Ann Williams, the 11th of 12 children.



Annie Bell was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church for more than six decades where she led Sunday School and served as the president of the Women's Mission Society. We rejoice in knowing Mom is at the feet of Jesus singing and shouting, "Thank you sir!"



Annie Bell was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Neal and Rosie Ann Williams, daughter, Selita McLeod, and 10 brothers (Leroy, Frank, Mose, Willie Neal, H.B., Ben Lee, Jeff) and sisters (Edna, Prince, Minnie). Left to cherish, honor, and celebrate her legacy are her three sons: Robert (Judy) Jones, Burkburnett, TX; Grayland (Sherry) Jones, Fremont, CA; Rickie (Donna) Harris, Minneapolis, MN; two daughters, Brinda (Allen), Wichita Falls, TX; Victoria (John) Booker, Burkburnett, TX; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 23 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.



Visitation: 6-8 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 814 Tidal St. Burkburnett, TX.



Funeral Service: 2 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. C. Edward English, Eulogist.



Burial will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.



This Family has received Professional Care from: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.









