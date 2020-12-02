1/1
Annie Bell Crane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Bell Crane

Burkburnett - Annie Bell Crane, known affectionately as Annie B., Aunt Bell, Ms. Bell, granny, Mom, Mama Mother Crane, MeMa, and Memo, was born in Calvert, Texas on May 30, 1927 to Jerry Neal and Rosie Ann Williams, the 11th of 12 children.

Annie Bell was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church for more than six decades where she led Sunday School and served as the president of the Women's Mission Society. We rejoice in knowing Mom is at the feet of Jesus singing and shouting, "Thank you sir!"

Annie Bell was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Neal and Rosie Ann Williams, daughter, Selita McLeod, and 10 brothers (Leroy, Frank, Mose, Willie Neal, H.B., Ben Lee, Jeff) and sisters (Edna, Prince, Minnie). Left to cherish, honor, and celebrate her legacy are her three sons: Robert (Judy) Jones, Burkburnett, TX; Grayland (Sherry) Jones, Fremont, CA; Rickie (Donna) Harris, Minneapolis, MN; two daughters, Brinda (Allen), Wichita Falls, TX; Victoria (John) Booker, Burkburnett, TX; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 23 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Visitation: 6-8 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 814 Tidal St. Burkburnett, TX.

Funeral Service: 2 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. C. Edward English, Eulogist.

Burial will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

This Family has received Professional Care from: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved