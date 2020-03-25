|
Annie Irene Links Ward Peck
Bowie - Annie Irene Links Ward Peck, 94, of Bowie and formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 in Nocona.
Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Annie was born on January 27, 1926 in Rosston, Texas to Franklin Lewis and Bernette Missouri McLaughlin Links. She was a retired Dietary Supervisor, working for the Red Door Senior Center for many years. She loved quilting and was an avid reader. She loved her Word Find puzzle books and Westerns on TV. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons: Lucky Don Ward and Joseph Patrick Ward; and 1 grandchild.
Survivors include her children: Willie Ray Ward of Childress, Robert Glen Ward of Amarillo, David Henry Ward of Childress, Rebecca Ann Field and husband Michael of Longview, William Daniel Ward and wife Esther of Pampa, Deborah Kay Darland and husband Rickey of Amarillo, Penny Gay Acker and husband Ron of Prosper, Bonnie Sue Kinder of Bowie, Mark Todd Ward of Joplin Missouri, and Robbie Scott Ward and wife Lisa of Amarillo; 33 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020