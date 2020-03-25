Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Irene Links Ward Peck


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Irene Links Ward Peck Obituary
Annie Irene Links Ward Peck

Bowie - Annie Irene Links Ward Peck, 94, of Bowie and formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 in Nocona.

Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Annie was born on January 27, 1926 in Rosston, Texas to Franklin Lewis and Bernette Missouri McLaughlin Links. She was a retired Dietary Supervisor, working for the Red Door Senior Center for many years. She loved quilting and was an avid reader. She loved her Word Find puzzle books and Westerns on TV. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons: Lucky Don Ward and Joseph Patrick Ward; and 1 grandchild.

Survivors include her children: Willie Ray Ward of Childress, Robert Glen Ward of Amarillo, David Henry Ward of Childress, Rebecca Ann Field and husband Michael of Longview, William Daniel Ward and wife Esther of Pampa, Deborah Kay Darland and husband Rickey of Amarillo, Penny Gay Acker and husband Ron of Prosper, Bonnie Sue Kinder of Bowie, Mark Todd Ward of Joplin Missouri, and Robbie Scott Ward and wife Lisa of Amarillo; 33 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -