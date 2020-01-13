|
Annita Jo Welch Montgomery
Olney - Annita Jo Welch Montgomery, age 82, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Olney with Harrell Braddock, Jr. officiating. A private family burial will be held earlier that morning in Seymour. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.
Annita and her twin Juanita were born December 10, 1937 in Red Springs, Texas. She was the daughter of Ernest and Eva (Dodd) Welch. She was the youngest of seven children.
Annita graduated from Seymour High School and attended Hardin Simmons University. She married A.W. (Bud) Montgomery on August 19, 1961 in Seymour in a double ceremony along with her twin sister and brother in law, Juanita and Carroll Hudson.
Annita was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Olney. She was a school teacher who worked in Seymour, Wichita Falls, and Olney prior to retiring as a diagnostician with the Big Four Co-Op in Olney.
Annita is preceded in death by her son, Jamey Montgomery, her parents, Ernest and Eva Welch, and brothers and sisters, Ernest Welch Jr., Winnie Peters, Morris Welch, and Juanita Hudson.
Annita is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bud Montgomery; her two sons, Wrey Montgomery and wife Brenda of San Angelo, Texas and their son Reese; Kendall Montgomery and wife Tammy of Olney, Texas and their daughters Sydney, Morgan & Jae; Daughter in law Michelle Montgomery of Grapevine, Texas and her daughters Meredith and Megan.
The family visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the service at the First United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Olney, P.O. Box 305, Olney TX 76374.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020