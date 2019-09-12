|
|
Anthony Virgil Fisher
Wichita Falls - Anthony Virgil Fisher, 58, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Anthony was born on September 4, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Virgil Moore and Clara Fisher. Anthony had been a long-time resident of Wichita Falls. He had various jobs before settling with WSC in Wichita Falls. He was a valued employee for 20+ years in the dining facility at SAFB. Anthony and the love of his life, Benita Allen, enjoyed watching their son Vinnie play football growing-up. He was a die-hard Cowboy fan, and enjoyed watching football on Sundays and family dinners. He will be remembered as a loving, caring father, partner and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Moore; and his sisters, Mary Lee Ford, Estella Black, and Deborah J. Giddens.
He is survived by his loving partner of 32 years, Benita Allen; his son, Vinnie Allen of Wichita Falls; his siblings, Sheila Robinson, Shirley Moore McCoy, Virgil Lee Lewis, Glenda Sayles, and Kenneth Sayles; his mother, Clara Gaut and husband AC; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Virgil Nesbit, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 12, 2019