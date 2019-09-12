Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Virgil Fisher


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Virgil Fisher Obituary
Anthony Virgil Fisher

Wichita Falls - Anthony Virgil Fisher, 58, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Anthony was born on September 4, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Virgil Moore and Clara Fisher. Anthony had been a long-time resident of Wichita Falls. He had various jobs before settling with WSC in Wichita Falls. He was a valued employee for 20+ years in the dining facility at SAFB. Anthony and the love of his life, Benita Allen, enjoyed watching their son Vinnie play football growing-up. He was a die-hard Cowboy fan, and enjoyed watching football on Sundays and family dinners. He will be remembered as a loving, caring father, partner and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Moore; and his sisters, Mary Lee Ford, Estella Black, and Deborah J. Giddens.

He is survived by his loving partner of 32 years, Benita Allen; his son, Vinnie Allen of Wichita Falls; his siblings, Sheila Robinson, Shirley Moore McCoy, Virgil Lee Lewis, Glenda Sayles, and Kenneth Sayles; his mother, Clara Gaut and husband AC; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Virgil Nesbit, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now