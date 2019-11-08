|
|
Antonio (Tony) Garcia
Wichita Falls - Tony Garcia, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home Deacon Anastasio Perez, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Tony was born on October 30, 1938 to the late Manuel and Adelfa Garcia. He retired from the State Hospital in 2005 and was known as a hard worker who often worked two jobs. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a great love for casinos and Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Adelfa Garcia; his brothers, Manuel Garcia, Jr., Louis Garcia, and Julio Canedo; and his sister, Rosa Rodriguez.
He is survived by his three brothers, Albert Garcia and wife Tilly, Johnny Garcia and Frank Canedo; four sons, Anthony Garcia, Terry Garcia, Gary Garcia and partner Tracy Hernandez, and Larry Garcia; his former wife and good friend, Patsy Nanez; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons, and great-grandson, Anthony Garcia, Terry Garcia, Gary Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Keagan Garcia, and Orlando Rodriguez.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Texhoma Christian Care Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their compassion and care of our loved one.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019