Aretas "Reat" Spruiell
Aretas "Reat" Spruiell

Iowa Park - Aretas "Reat" Spruiell, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Rev. Will and Rev. Megan Thomas-Clapp officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-1 PM. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Reat was born December 26, 1933 in Archer County, Texas to Jim and Eula (Whitaker) Fish. She graduated Iowa Park High School in 1951 and in October of 1951, married Bill Spruiell in Iowa Park. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park. Reat was a homemaker who devoted her time to her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Reat was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Bill Fish; and sister, Jimmie Ashton.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Judy Smith and husband, Armon of Gainesville, Texas; daughter, Jan Clapp and husband, Jim of Iowa Park, Texas; son, Jeff Spruiell and wife, Cheryl of Collinsville, Texas; son, Joe Spruiell and wife, Mimi of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Jamie Winters, Stephen Smith, Will Thomas-Clapp, Lara Williams, Katie Daugherty, Megan Spruiell, and Ben Spruiell; and six great grandchildren. Aunt Reat is also survived by a generation of Spruiell and Fish nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park and to the Friendly Door Senior Citizens. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
