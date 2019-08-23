|
Arie Watson
Wichita Falls - Funeral Service at Randlett Baptist Church, Randlett, OK, Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m., Ron E. Williams officiating with burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett. Visitation will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.
Arie Sue (Sales) Watson was born to Mager and Angela Sue (Hill) Sales on January 29, 1967 at Wichita Falls, TX and departed this life in Wichita Falls on August 21, 2019 at the age of 52 years 6 months and 23 days.
Arie's family came to Randlett, OK, in 1972 where she made her home for many years. She married Gary Daryl Watson on January 4, 1982 at Wichita Falls, TX and to the union 3 daughters were born. She has been a caregiver most of her life and for 8 of those years worked as a home health aide for Visiting Angels. Arie has made her home in Wichita Falls for the past 6 years.
She loved riding motorcycles and was a founding member of the KSU Cruisers. She enjoyed OU and Texas Tech football, and Texas Ranger baseball. Arie loved spending time with her girls and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Hannah Jade Turner.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Angela Kay Turner of Randlett, OK, Jacquelyn Plowick of Iowa Park, TX and Savanna Griffin of Dean, TX, and their father, Gary Watson; her brothers, Jackie Lynn Sales of Randlett and James Edward Sales of Iowa Park, TX; 7 grandchildren, Timothy Turner, Mackenzie Turner, Anthony Watson, Natalee Plowick, Johnathon Plowick, Gunner Griffin and Cannon Griffin; her companion, Michael Pardue of Wichita Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 23, 2019