Armondo De La Rosa
Wichita Falls - Armondo Jesus De La Rosa, infant child of Rodney and Shelby De La Rosa, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. A vigil/prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Deacon Anastasio Perez of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019