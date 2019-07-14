|
|
Arnelda Rogers
Henrietta - Arnelda Rogers, 80, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Henrietta.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Joy Cemetery in Joy, Texas with Mr. Brent Spray with the Henrietta Cowboy Church in Henrietta, Texas, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Arnelda was born on October 31, 1938 in Henrietta, Texas to John Henry and Ruth (Frazier) Wood. She married Ruffie Rogers on May 19, 1956 in Henrietta and was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church. She was a homemaker and spent her life serving her Lord and Savior by being involved and teaching Sunday school, Bible school, Mission Friends and Sun Beams.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include brother, Roger Wood and wife Loretta of Wilburton, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Louise Wood of Bowie, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 7:00 pm -8:00 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019